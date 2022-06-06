Two more minors were raped in Hyderabad, days after Jubilee Hills gangrape

The two incidents happened on May 30 and 31 but came to light on Sunday, June 5, as police announced the details.

news Sexual violence

Even as the incident of gangrape of a minor girl near a pub in Hyderabadâ€™s Jubilee Hills has remained in the news owing to the political interests and controversies around it, two more incidents of minor girls being sexually assaulted in the city have come to light. Both the incidents happened about a week ago on May 30 and 31, but came to light on Sunday, June 5, as police announced the details in the aftermath of the Jubilee Hills gangrape. In one of the cases, two men â€“ a cab driver and his friend â€“ sexually assaulted a minor girl after offering to drop her at her house.

According to the police, in the early hours of June 1, they received a complaint from the girlâ€™s relatives that she was missing from her house in Sultan Shahi in the old city since the evening of May 31. Police said around 5 am on June 1, patrolling personnel found her in the same area. She was brought to Moghalpura police station and sent to Bharosa centre, where women police officials recorded her statement.

The survivor told the police that the previous evening, she had left her aunt's house for a walk to her parents' house. Around 8 pm, when she was standing near Pahadi Shareef Kaman and wanted to go to Shaheen Nagar, the main accused, a cab driver, approached her. He saw her waiting alone and offered to drop her at her house for free when she said she didn't have any money. Police said the cab driver, Shaik Kaleem Ali (36), then picked up his friend Luqman Ahmed Yazdani (36) around 10 pm. They took the girl to Luqman's house in Kondurg village, where they sexually assaulted her.

Kaleem then took the girl in his cab and dropped her in Sultan Shahi around 5 am. Based on the girlâ€™s statement, police arrested the accused on June 3 and sent them to judicial custody. They have been booked under Sections 366A (procuration of minor girl), 376(2)(n), 376 DB (gangrape on woman under twelve years of age), 376 AB (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) read with section 34 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), and Section 5 (g)(m) r/w 6 and 9(m) of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a release from the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) South Zone, Hyderabad said.

In the second incident, an event worker has been accused of raping a minor girl who works as a salesperson at a cloth store near Charminar. On May 30, she was returning home around 11.30 pm when she met the accused, Mohd Sufiyan (21) at the Charminar bus stop. He took her to his house in the Langer House area and raped her. The next day, May 31, he dropped her at the store where she worked.

On Sunday, June 5, when the girl complained of stomach pain and her mother inquired about it, she revealed the entire incident. The victim's mother approached Kalapathar police station and lodged a complaint against Mohd Sufiyan. Police booked the accused for kidnapping and rape under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 376(2)(n) (rape) of the IPC and Section 5(1) r/w 6(1) and (2) of the POCSO Act. Police were on the lookout for the accused.

Read:

Hyderabad gangrape case: One more minor taken into custody by police

Hyderabad cops mull action against BJP MLA for sharing rape survivorâ€™s video