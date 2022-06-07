Hyderabad Jubilee Hills rape: BJP MLA booked for sharing survivorâ€™s video

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao had shared videos of the survivor inside a car on the day of the incident, potentially compromising her identity and also causing people to question her version of events.

The Hyderabad police registered a case against BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for sharing a video of the Jubilee Hills gangrape survivor at a press conference. A case has been registered at the Abids police station under Section 228A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), and an investigation is underway, said Abids Road SHO B Prasada Rao.

The rape took place near a pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28, and on June 4, when some of the suspects were believed to belong to influential families, Raghunandan Rao shared a video showing the minor rape survivor in a car, alleging that an AIMIM MLAâ€™s son was with her in the vehicle.

At the press conference, the BJP MLA also showed printouts of screengrabs from a video that had been recorded inside the car, seemingly by a person sitting in the front seat while the survivor was in the back seat. The BJP had alleged that the person in the video seen in an intimate position with the survivor was an AIMIM MLAâ€™s son, and demanded his arrest. The video and images had the potential of compromising the identity of the minor survivor, and also the children possibly in conflict with the law.

The video was viral on social media and was broadcast on television news channels. While it wasnâ€™t clear if the act in the video was consensual or not, after the video was released, questions were raised against the survivorâ€™s version of events. TRS social media convenor Krishank Manne among several others had questioned Raghunandan Rao for sharing the video, asking why the girl was being dragged into politics and saying it had led to a social media trial of the girl and her family.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime police also issued a notice to a journalist from a YouTube news channel called RS News, asking him to appear before them for questioning for uploading the video on the YouTube channel.

