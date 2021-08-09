Video: Speeding car crashes into bike in Telangana, two injured

Police have registered a case over rash and negligent driving and the car has been seized.

A ghastly road accident was caught on camera in Machareddy in Telangana’s Kamareddy district. CCTV footage showed how two people travelling on a bike were mowed down by a speeding car at a sharp curve near Palvanchamarri. The victims of the road accident, a man and a woman, were rushed to the district government hospital after being severely injured in the incident. The footage shows the two-wheeler moving towards Kamareddy when a car swerves around the curve at a high speed, and on the wrong side of the road, hits them with a lot of force. The two people are seen being flung from the bike.They have been identified as Allepu Ramu from Gajasingavaram and another woman, who sought a lift from him.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1986 and said that the people injured in the accident are stable and undergoing further treatment. Speaking to TNM, Machareddy Circle Inspector Srinivas said that the accident was clearly a result of rash driving by the car. He said, “The accident took place as the car driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner. The car has been seized and he will be arrested shortly.”

The police said that a required medical examination to see whether the driver was under alcohol influence is underway, to book him under relevant sections. Srinivas said, "Both the man and woman are safe and stable. They are being treated at Kamareddy area hospital and will be discharged based on their medical condition and suggestions of the doctors."

Earlier in July, three men died in a fatal accident in Hyderabad as they were triple riding on a bike and lost control of the vehicle in Chandrayangutta. That incident too, was caught on CCTV footage.