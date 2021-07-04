Three killed in Hyderabad after falling on road, getting run over by truck

The police said that triple riding, reckless driving, lack of helmets and overspeeding were some of the reasons for the accident.

Three people lost their lives in a fatal accident in Hyderabad at 11.25 pm on Saturday, July 3, after they were triple riding on a bike and lost control of the vehicle. The accident occurred at Aramghar main road near Mailardevpally police station in Chandrayangutta. According to the police, the person driving the bike had a prosthetic hand and had lost control of the vehicle, following which all three of them fell on the road. A cement truck passed over their heads, resulting in their instant death. The police further said that triple riding, reckless driving, lack of helmets and overspeeding were some of the reasons for the accident.

An official statement released by Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N Prakash Reddy said, “In this incident, three persons were coming from Chandrayangutta towards Aramghar on a TVS Excel 100 and were driving recklessly and had also taken the wrong route at an intersection. When they reached the incident spot, the TVS was not controlled by the rider who has a prosthetic left hand and the vehicle skid and fell down on the road.”

CCTV footage of the incident shows the three people falling down from their bike towards their left side and being immediately crushed by a truck that was behind them. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Shaik Qamruddin, aged 35 years, Syed Jameel (22) and Syed Bablu (27). All three people are natives of Maharashtra and were working in Hyderabad. After the accident, the bodies of the three people were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsies and other formalities.

Recently in another incident in Hyderabad, a speeding Audi car rammed into an auto, which resulted in the death of a passenger. The driver of the auto also suffered injuries. It was later reported to be a case of drunk driving. Police have arrested three people in connection with the case.

