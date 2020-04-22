Hyderabad cops shut down essential stores, but Commissioner says no new restrictions

While there were several incidents of police closing down stores after 11 am, claiming there are new time restrictions, Hyderabad CoP has called them “rumours.”

Twenty-year-old Syed Ali Hood, a resident of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, went to buy groceries as usual around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. However, the supermarket where he regularly purchases groceries from was shut down. Hood then went to another store in the adjacent lane on Road. No 36. Surprisingly, the store was barricaded and at least six policemen were stationed there.

When Hood enquired with them, the police present there told him that there were fresh instructions issued, restricting the functioning of supermarkets. Supermarkets were allowed to operate only between 7 am-11 am from now on, they told him.

Similar incidents were reported from across the city, although there were no official orders informing the residents about this.

Rishika Sadam, a journalist from CNNNews18, who was reporting from Somajiguda, filmed the incident of a store closing down after policemen asked them to shut down. When she enquired with the police, they told her that they had received instructions from Hyderabad Commissioner’s office.

Many others also took to Twitter, saying that stores in their area were forced to shut early by lathi wielding policemen, though there was no official announcement about the change in timings, leaving many of them without essentials for the day.

Some also alleged that they were harassed by policemen, though they were stepping out for genuine reasons.

However, the Commissioner has now said that there is no such new rule, and that these are “rumours” – apparently false information on the basis of which his own police force has acted.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar through a press note said, “There is some fake news/ rumour in circulation that shops were closed. There is no notification for such a closure of essential items shops. Hyderabad city police are committed to ensure that all essential items are made available to all.”

It is as of now unclear how such false information was sent to and believed by so many police officials on the ground in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 26 were from Suryapet district, followed by Hyderabad at 19. With this, the total number of cases reached 928 in the state. Eight persons were also discharged. With 23 deaths and 194 patients recovering, the state has 711 active cases presently.

