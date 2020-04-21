Hyderabad civic body cancels passes issued to NGOs to distribute food to the poor

"Large gatherings are seen without following social distancing at the distribution points organised by the individuals, organisations and NGOs," Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said.

Donors and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working in Hyderabad will not be allowed to distribute food and ration to the poor and needy in the city, starting from Tuesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said.

In a statement, Hyderabad Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan said that the passes issued to them in this regard would also be considered invalid from Tuesday.

"The purpose of lockdown is affected, as large gatherings are seen without following social distancing at the distribution points organised by the individuals, organisations and NGOs. Since the people are not following social distancing and gathering in large numbers, there is threat of the coronavirus virus spreading among them," Rammohan said.

He also appealed to the donors not to distribute food and essential items directly and requested them to contact the GHMC or police officials, who would ensure that norms are followed during the distribution.

"GHMC is providing shelter to 4,608 orphans who were engaged in begging, in 25 shelter homes. GHMC is taking up the activity of shifting orphans and beggars to shelter homes, where food and medical check-up facilities are provided," the civic body said in a press note.

As on Sunday, Telangana reported 872 positive cases of coronavirus. A total of 21 people have died, while 186 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

With no significant dip in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported, the Telangana government has issued orders to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 7 with stringent measures.

"All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public in order to prevent congregations leading to spread of the COVID-19 and religious congregations shall be strictly prohibited," the Government Order said.

E-commerce companies and app-based online platforms shall not deliver cooked food during the duration of the lockdown, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the order.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the landlords of houses to defer the rent for March, April and May and not to collect interest on the deferred rent payment.

Talking about private schools, he said that the managements should not increase fees even by one paisa for the 2020-21 academic year.

