Motorists in Telangana must carry address proof while stepping out, say police

The police will now ensure that people do not cross a three km radius from their residence, even to buy essentials.

A day after deciding to extend the lockdown till May 7, authorities in Telangana on Monday declared that the lockdown restrictions would be strictly enforced to check the spread of COVID-19.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy announced strict implementation of lockdown norms and warned stringent action against the violators.

As part of this, the police will now ensure that people do not cross a three-kilometre radius from their residence, even to buy essentials. Citizens, especially those who are travelling on a vehicle, have also been asked to carry proof of residence with them.

A high-level meeting of police officials presided over by the DGP decided to act tough against motorists coming out needlessly on the roads.

The DGP told a news conference on Monday that the vehicle passes issued earlier for the movement of essential commodities will be reviewed as it was found that such pass-holders are violating the rules. He said that the passes of the violators would be cancelled.

The DGP said new passes would be issued and till that time, old passes would be considered valid. He announced that government employees will be issued the passes.

The state cabinet on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown till May 7. Telangana thus became the first state to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 as announced by the Centre. With the state continuing to register new COVID-19 positive cases, the government decided not to give any relaxations.

"The cabinet will meet again on May 5 and will take a decision depending on the situation prevailing then," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday. He however hoped that the situation would come under control by May 1.

The police will also continue to enforce the curfew that is in place from 7 pm to 6 am.

IANS inputs