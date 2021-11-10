Heavy rains predicted in Bengaluru on November 10, yellow warning issued

The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange warning for Bengaluru and seven other districts for November 11.

news Rains

Bengaluru and its surrounding regions are expected to see heavy rains over the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for districts in south-interior parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru for Tuesday, November 10.

Further, an orange warning has been sounded in eight districts for Wednesday, November 11. These include Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Bellary districts. A yellow warning has been issued for eight districts including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar, the IMD said.

Earlier, The IMD had predicted heavy rains in these regions on Tuesday, November 9, and had issued a yellow warning in this regard. The rains are caused by a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said. “Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11,” the KSNDMC said.

Under the same weather system, the IMD had predicted extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu including Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvalur, and had issued a red warning for these districts for Tuesday.

In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Karaikal and Nagapattinam received extremely heavy rainfall, with Nagapattinam receiving 245 mm of rainfall and Karaikal seeing 272 mm till 5.30 am on Wednesday. Chennai city saw some respite from the rains, even as it reels under flooding and inundation from earlier rainfall. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated places has been forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts by the IMD in its 3.45 am bulletin.

The IMD had also predicted heavy rainfall in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts, and the Rayalaseema region, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11.