Heavy rain to lash Telangana: CM KCR orders precautionary flood measures

The state may see a bigger problem than the recent flooding in view of the forecast of fresh downpour, as the already swollen rivers are expected to flood, KCR said.

As Telangana is set to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, July 23, asked officials to be prepared to take up rescue and relief measures in the state. KCR, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the rain situation in the state, said Telangana is still reeling under the floods brought about by excessive rainfall over the last few weeks. The state may see a bigger problem than the recent flooding in view of the forecast of fresh downpour, as the already swollen rivers are expected to flood, he said.

KCR, who gave a slew of instructions to the officials, said the official machinery should be geared up to deal with any situation, an official release said. Describing it as a testing time for the administration, the CM said efforts should be made to prevent any loss of human life. He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue a circular that officials should not leave their place of work.

Godavari could be in spate from Sunday afternoon and the public representative and officials should be ready to shift the residents of vulnerable areas to safe places, he said. KCR also suggested that two more helicopters, in addition to the chopper which is stationed in Hyderabad, be pressed into service. He directed that inflow of flood water in Godavari be released downstream as it is. He also asked health officials to take steps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases following the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to be disrupted at various places in the state as rivulets were in spate, though Saturday largely saw a let up in rainfall. In its weather forecast and warnings, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komram Bheem, Nirmal, Jagtial and other districts from 8.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday. It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over Telangana during the same time period.

However, heavy rains are predicted at isolated places in Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet and other districts from Sunday to Monday. During the same time, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over the state, it added.

