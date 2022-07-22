IMD issues yellow warning in Telangana, heavy rains predicted over next four days

Hyderabad is expected to witness heavy rains till the morning of July 23.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains over the next four days in various parts of Telangana. Heavy rains are expected in many districts from July 22 to 26, the IMD has said. Hyderabad is expected to witness heavy rains throughout Friday, July 22 till the morning of July 23, along with isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Janagaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy,Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

On July 23 and 24, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts. In addition to these districts, on July 23, parts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts are also likely to see heavy rains.

On July 25, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally,Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Janagaon, and Siddipet districts. On July 26, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban),Janagaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts.

Earlier on July 20, the Telangana government submitted a report to the Union government with a preliminary estimation of Rs 1,400 crore damage due to recent heavy rains and floods in the state. It sought immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore from the Union government, an official release said. Heavy rains and floods last week led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural crops in the state. As flood receded, the residents of inundated areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts were faced with post-flood issues like damaged household items. The houses and essential items like food stuff were badly damaged in various flood-hit areas.

