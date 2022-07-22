Heavy rains lash Hyderabad disrupting normal life, leave motorists stranded

Heavy downpour was reported from areas like Suchitra, Chintal, Kompally, Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Marredpally, Tirumalgherry, Bolarum, Kushaiguda, Chilkalguda, Begumpet and Kapra.

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear in Hyderabad and outskirts due to heavy rains since morning. Roads were flooded at several places, causing severe hardships to the motorists. Waterlogging was reported from some areas in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts. Water entered Paigah colony in Rasoolpura area of Uppuguda.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deployed monsoon and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to attend to the complaints of waterlogging.

Director of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said the teams of DRF are on alert and attending to emergency calls. He advised citizens to be cautious against tree falls and structural collapses.

Traffic police also went on alert due to heavy rains in the city. Senior officers were on the field at various busy intersections to regulate traffic and check waterlogging points.

The police have appealed to commuters to defer their travel by at least one hour from the ceasing of heavy rains. This will allow rain water to drain out through the discharge outlets.

Fruits were washed away in rain water at Batasingaram fruit market on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Visuals showed houses that were completely flooded with the water entering inside and submerging the personal belongings. Other visuals showed a car that was stuck on the road due to the incessant rains being pushed forward by a bulldozer attached to a tractor.

The fresh spell of rains pounded the state even before the districts along Godavari river recovered fully from the recent heavy rains and floods.

Some colonies in Thorrur of Mahabubabad district were inundated. Massive rains lashed Tekkulapalli mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district cutting off road links at few places.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains in several parts of the state during the next three days.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban) and Jangaon districts.

According to the Hyderabad Centre of the IMD, heavy rains are likely at isolated places in several districts including Hyderabad and adjoining Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

Condition of a road in #Hyderabad today.

A few simple questions. Who all are responsible:

▪️For maintenance of this road?

▪️For keeping drains clean & open?

▪️For disaster management?

▪️For supervision & planning?#WeWantNames #MonsoonDistress #HyderabadRains @HakkuInitiative pic.twitter.com/fmIn7u7pBd — Kota Neelima కోట నీలిమ (@KotaNeelima) July 22, 2022