TN Governor skips portions on Dravidian leaders and Ambedkar in speech, CM objects

Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution urging the Speaker to declare as valid only the text prepared for the Governor’s address, which had already been tabled in the House.

The first day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed unprecedented scenes with Governor RN Ravi walking out of the House as his face-off with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) continued. The Governor’s decision to omit three portions from his customary address was condemned by the DMK government, which went on to move a resolution. Angered by the resolution, Governor Ravi walked out of the Assembly before the session came to an end with the customary playing of the national anthem.

The latest tussle began after the Governor omitted from his speech portions on Ambedkar, Dravidian leaders, Dravidian model of governance and on the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. A Governor’s inaugural address is put together by the government and the contents consist of the government’s accomplishments in the previous year and its plans for the new year. The speech is submitted by the Government to the Governor’s office. It is convention that the President or the Governor does not deviate from the speech.

Soon after the Governor’s address ended, Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution urging the Speaker to declare as valid only the text prepared for the Governor’s address, which had already been tabled in the House. The Chief Minister said that he was saddened by the Governor’s decision to omit these portions.

The inaugural address of the Governor had 67 points. While the Governor read out all the other points, he skipped the 65th point, and portions of the 12th and 64th points. The 65th point spoke about the Dravidian model of governance. “This government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth, equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all citizens. Following the principles and ideals of stalwarts like Thanthai Periyar, Annal Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Perarignar Anna and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, this Government has been delivering the much-acclaimed Dravidian model of governance to its people,” was also omitted by the Governor during his speech.

The portions about law and order situation omitted by the Governor include a mention that Tamil Nadu was stellar in its management of law and order. “Tamil Nadu continues to be a haven of peace. As a result, the State is attracting numerous foreign investments and is becoming a forerunner in all sectors,” read the original speech.

The Governor also skipped the portion which said, “This Government accords highest priority to maintenance of law and order in the State and is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the State continues to be a haven of peace and tranquility, free from any form of violence.”

Reacting to the developments that took place in the Assembly, Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the Governor deviated from the tradition. “The speech was prepared by the Tamil Nadu government and was sent for approval to the Governor. Even before the national anthem was played to conclude the House, the Governor walked out of the House. We consider this as the Governor’s insult to the anthem,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly witnessed an uproar after DMK allies - Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Congress - staged a walkout from the Assembly as soon as the Governor started his speech. The legislators also raised slogans: ‘Tamil Nadu Vazhgave’ (Long live Tamil Nadu) and 'Engal Nadu Tamil Nadu' (Our land is Tamil Nadu).

The Governor’s stand-off with the government has been going on for months. The most recent controversy played out last week when the Governor hinted that the name ‘Thamizhagam’ would be more appropriate than ‘Tamil Nadu’. ‘Nadu’ means country in Tamil. He also said that ‘regressive politics’ was being practiced in Tamil Nadu by claiming to be Dravidian. Several political parties, particularly the DMK and its allies condemned the Governor’s comment. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed the Governor.

