Google employee in Bengaluru gets COVID-19, others told to work from home

Karnataka reported its fifth case of coronavirus on Thursday.

Global software giant Google has confirmed that an employee in one of their Bengaluru offices has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health," a Google spokesperson told TNM.



"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bangalore office to work from home tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritize everyone's health and safety.” the spokesperson added.

All other employees of the office have been asked to work from home on Friday so that the office can be sanitised. The employee had no symptoms and was allowed inside office as he did not have fever. A few hours later, he complained of feeling sick and was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, his family member in Bengaluru and others in Mumbai too have been quarantined. This case, the fifth positive case from Karnataka, was confirmed by Karnataka health authorities on Thursday.

Minister of Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar in a press conference had said the 26-year-old man and his wife, who recently got married, had gone to Greece for a holiday on February 23. They had returned on March 6 to Mumbai and on March 8, the man reached Bengaluru on an IndiGo flight. Meanwhile, his wife had gone to Agra, her native place. He was reportedly staying at the Old Airport Road area in Bengaluru and works in Google’s RMZ Infinity office. Officials at the Karnataka Health Department said that the developments have been shared with health authorities in both Agra and Mumbai.

Health officials also said that the cab in which he travelled from the airport to his home in Bengaluru has been identified. The cab driver and his family have also been kept in home isolation as per protocol. Officials also said that so far, 17 people have come in direct contact with him and the state officials are further collecting details of co-passengers in the flight that he travelled on so that they can be put under home isolation.

Previously in Bengaluru, one Dell employee who had returned from Austin, Texas via Dubai, his wife and daughter were the first three positive cases in the city. Subsequently, one Mindtree employee who had also returned from the US (United States) via London was confirmed as the fourth positive case in the city.

On Thursday evening, India recorded its first death due to COVID-19 as a 76-year-old man who died on March 10 was confirmed to have tested positive for the disease.

"The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed for COVID 19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. The Telangana government has also been informed since he went to a private hospital there,” the government said.

As earlier reported, the man had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and landed at the Hyderabad Airport, and later travelled to Kalaburagi.