Family shifted man who died of COVID-19 to Hyderabad pvt hospital against govt advice

The 76-year-old was reported positive for coronavirus two days after he died in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

The family of the 76-year-old man, who was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 after he died, refused to keep him in isolation despite being advised to do so, the Karnataka Health Department said in an official statement. According to the statement, the family allegedly shifted the man to a private hospital without the knowledge of the District Health Officer, despite having being provisionally diagnosed as a suspected case of COVID-19 by a private hospital in Kalaburagi earlier.

“The sample was collected on 09.03.2020 by Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Kalaburgi to rule out COVID-19 and sample was dispatched to Viral Research & Diagnostic Laboratories, BMCRI (Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute), Bengaluru. Without waiting for the test results, the attendees insisted and the patient was discharged against medical advice (DAMA) and the attendees took him to a private hospital in Hyderabad,” the Health Department’s statement said.

The case of a family in Kerala that returned from Italy has already shown us why it is important for people to follow rules of quarantine and isolation. Five members of this Kerala family tested positive and the infection was passed on to at least six other people. The family had concealed their travel history from authorities.

Here is a timeline of events according to the Karnataka Health Department:

The man visited Saudi Arabia between January 29 and February 29. He returned to Hyderabad on February 29. He was known for having hypertension and asthma, the Health department said. He went back to Kalaburagi the same night.

He was asymptomatic after he returned home but on March 6, he developed cough and fever. His family contacted a private doctor, who visited him at his home in Kalaburagi.

On March 9, his symptoms aggravated. His family shifted him to a private hospital in Kalaburagi. He was provisionally diagnosed with mid-zonal Viral Pneumonia and “suspected COVID-19”, at the private hospital.

It was after this provisional diagnosis that the that Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory at GIMS took his samples on March 9 to rule out suspicion of COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi, B Sharath directed District Health Officer MA Jabbar to isolate the man as a precautionary measure. “But the attendees refused to listen to them. They transferred him to Hyderabad without his (DHO’s) knowledge,” the health department statement reads.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and treated there. He was brought back when his condition deteriorated he was brought back from Hyderabad to GIMS on March 10, where he was declared brought dead.

“All the precautionary measures as per protocol such as screening and home quarantine of the contacts have been initiated by the District Health and Family Welfare Department, Karnataka and being monitored continuously,” the Health department’s statement concluded.