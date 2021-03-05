Free education for all school students, NEET exemption: PMK releases poll manifesto

The PMK is contesting in 23 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the April 6 elections.

The PMK released its election manifesto on Friday ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls. The 135-page manifesto, released by PMK Founder Dr S Ramadoss, promises to make it mandatory for private companies to appoint 80% of Tamil youths. The party also promises government jobs only for Tamils. PMK also promises to create one crore new employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu in the next five years

The party, that has allied with the AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly elections, promises free education from KG to Class 12. It also promises to pay the fees of students studying in private schools. Their manifesto states that it aims to improve the quality of education in government schools. PMK also promises free laptops for the class 9 students from the academic year 2021-22.

Necessary action will be taken to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET examinations, states the manifesto. “Just like the 7.5% reservation in medical courses, 10% reservation will be allotted in Anna University and other government engineering colleges for the students of government schools in Tamil Nadu,” it says.

Other poll promises include raising the marriageable age for girls to 21, increasing maternity leave to one year from the present nine months and reservation for the transgender community in education and employment opportunities. The party has also promised to make Madurai and Trichy the second and third capitals of Tamil Nadu. It also promises to introduce prohibition in the state.

The PMK will be contesting in 23 seats in Tamil Nadu as part of the AIADMK alliance which also includes the BJP. The Tamil Nadu government had passed the Vanniyar quota bill promising 10.5% reservation to the community with the Most Backward Classes category. This was a key demand of the PMK ahead of the election.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6, while counting will take place on May 2.

Highlights of the PMK manifesto

Free education to all the school students including those studying in private schools

Free laptops for the class 9 students from the academic year 2021-22.

Loan waiver to all the students who have availed educational loans in public sector banks.

Necessary action will be taken to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET examinations.

A cancer institute will be established in Chennai at a cost of Rs 1000 crores

The maternity allowance for pregnant women will be raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000.

A minimum wage of Rs 2500 per month will be given to the farm labourers and Rs 1500 will be provided as pension to those above 60 years of age.

Four new ministries for agriculture will be formed and a separate budget for agriculture.

Internal reservation to the backward and most backward classes according to their demands.

Public sector jobs in the state will be given only to the Tamil people.

An economic advisory committee will be set up to guide the Chief Minister in financial affairs.

33% reservation for women in the police department.

The electricity bill which is paid once in two months so far will be revamped to the method of the monthly payment.

Rs 2000 will be granted to everyone above 60 years of age. Rs 2500 will be given to the widows, differently-abled and orphans.

3% of the total value of the government advertisements will be allotted to the welfare of the journalists.

The party has also assured the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.