Four weekend getaways around Hyderabad that you can cover in a day

There are several places around Hyderabad that are perfect for a weekend trip or even a one-day getaway.

news Travel

Telangana completely lifted the lockdown in the state from June 19, and as life has been going back to some normalcy, many living in Hyderabad city would be eagerly waiting for a chance to get out and away from the city for a while. Fortunately, there are several places around Hyderabad that are perfect for a weekend trip or even a one-day getaway. From long drives to serene quiet and pretty sunsets, these spots will have you covered.

Moula Ali Dargah: If you are excited by heights, then this dargah, which is located 15kilometers from Hyderabad city, is for you. The hill shrine is situated 2,017 feet above sea level and offers a breathtaking view of the city and its surroundings. Popular for its sunrise and sunset vistas, one can visit this place and return in a single day. Several families visit this dargah to have a peaceful time and to offer prayers.

Read more about this place: How the past and present collide in Moula Ali Dargah, Hyderabad's 400-yr-old shrine

Rachakonda Fort: This 14th century fort is located about 60 to 70 km from Hyderabad. Itâ€™s perfect for a long drive or a trek with your friends. Secluded among some villages in the Yadadri Bhongir district, this spot is not very well-known and hence has lesser crowds. On the top of the hill one can find the remnants of the erstwhile fort and small waterbodies, apart from wonderful sights of the green villages in the surroundings.

Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir: This has become one of the most sought after tourist spots around Hyderabad city these days. Located in Siddipet district and about 50 km by road from Hyderabad, this reservoir offers a mesmerising view of clear waters amidst the beautifully arranged rocks surrounding it.

Read more about this place: Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir turns into Hyderabadâ€™s popular weekend getaway

Image Courtesy: Melvyn Mannuthy

Shamirpet Lake: Located about 10 km from Hyderabad, this can be a quick weekend getaway. The beautiful lake is situated amidst rocks. Visitors can also sit back and enjoy the breeze in the kiosks set up by the lake. On the way to Shamirpet Lake is a deer park, where you can find plenty of deer roaming freely in the forest area. The park also has a play area for kids with slides and swings.

You can also watch this travelogue about Lambasingi in Andhra Pradesh: