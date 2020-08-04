Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir turns into Hyderabad’s popular weekend getaway

The Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir, located around 50 km from Hyderabad, offers a breath-taking view and is also a perfect location to picnic with your family.

Features Travel and Tourism

A clear blue sky, filled with white fluffy cumulus clouds whose reflection can be seen on the water in the reservoir: does this sound like one of Wordsworth’s poems? Well, this is how you would also describe the mesmerising view at the Pochammasagar Reservoir located in Markook mandal of Siddipet district, located around 50 km from Hyderabad. The sight of the blue sky and the blue water merging into the concrete bund far away is sure to leave you impressed.

The fear of the deadly coronavirus is forcing people to stay indoors. With theaters, restaurants and parks no more a preferred option, outdoor destinations close to Hyderabad are fast becoming the perfect choice for a weekend getaway. For those looking for a quick weekend getaway, the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir is a new favourite.

The reservoir is an ideal destination to head to for your weekend. It is just a few kilometers away from the Wargal Saraswathi Temple’s arch, which is located on the main road. The reservoir’s location is not too far away from the city and this makes it a great choice for biker groups who are constantly on the lookout for new destinations.

Abhinav Suresh, a hotelier who resides in Hyderabad, who is also a biking enthusiast said, "Along with my riding group, we visited the reservoir last weekend. This is a must-do ride. The place has been maintained well and also has some beautiful landscaping. We missed the sunset as we had to head back, would love to head there again to catch the sunset the next time."

Shamirpet lake is an old favourite of those looking for a quick drive away from the city. A lot of people who loved visiting the Shamirpet lake are now giving it a miss because of the heavy rush on weekends. From the Shamirpet lake, one will only have to travel an additional 30 km on the Karimnagar highway to reach the reservoir.

Tushar Kaushik, a journalist who recently moved to Hyderabad from Bengaluru visited the reservoir and this is what he had to say: “I was expecting a small reservoir, so was pleasantly surprised to find an enormous water body. While it may get hot on the bund, there are trees beside the bund which provide respite. Konda Pochamma is a good spot very close to Hyderabad, and the road to it is excellent, and the last leg of the journey that leads to the dam is quite scenic. In Bengaluru, we have several weekend getaways, I am glad that there are several new ones coming up in and around Hyderabad as well.”



The scenic view of the reservoir (Image Courtesy: Jimmy James)

This reservoir was built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and was inaugurated in the last week of May by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir is another milestone in the multi-stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). This reservoir was constructed as part of the Telangana government’s efforts to make Godavari a perennial river. The Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir receives water from the Markook surge pool, which in turn receives water from Akkaram pump-house.

The 15.8 kilometre-long Kondapochamma Sagar has a capacity of 15 TMC. This project was built at a cost of Rs 1,668.55 crore and has a water spread area of 17.027 sq km. Its full-reservoir level is 618 m and is envisaged to provide irrigation to more than two lakh acres of ayacuts through 13 canals.

The reservoir is spotlessly clean and is a serene destination, with lush green farms on the lower side and water on the other and this makes it a picturesque location. Initially, it had very few people visiting, but now, with people sharing photos and details with friends and family, a lot more people are choosing to head there, especially on weekends.





The lush green side of the reservoir (Image Courtesy: Jimmy James)

People are allowed to move around on the periphery of the circular bund. Cars and two-wheelers are allowed all the way to the bund and the drive around the periphery of the reservoir is simply beautiful. On the other side of the bund, one can find lush greenery as part of the horticulture and agriculture efforts at the location. There are rows of poly houses housing crops grown in controlled conditions while protecting them from the birds and pests.

The place doesn’t have any cafes or shops as yet, and this is a blessing in disguise because it means it hasn’t become like one of the commercial tourist destinations as yet. For those looking for a bite, if you’re lucky, you will find an ice cream cart or locals selling roasted corn on the cob. Most families who are now finding their way to the reservoir are carrying their own food and are setting up tents and picnicking under the cool shade of a tree, at a spot below the bund.



READ:

83-year-old in Kerala holds virtual art show to raise funds to build house for a girl



Meet Arya, the fusion singer whose music brightens Amitabh's hospital days



