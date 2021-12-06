Four people including 2 kids killed as SUV rams auto in APâ€™s Anantapur

The incident took place near Pulakunta village of Gummagatta mandal on Monday.

In a tragic road accident in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, four people, including two children, died when an SUV collided with an auto rickshaw on Monday, December 6. The incident took place near Pulakunta village of Gummagatta mandal. The deceased have been identified as two children Mahendra (4) and Rakshita (5), an elderly woman named Nagamma, and a young man named Shekhar, according to reports. Five more people who were badly injured were moved to a hospital for treatment.

The Telugu states have been witnessing a series of accidents recently. In the wee hours of Monday, two hospital workers were killed in Hyderabadâ€™s Banjara Hills after they were run over by a Porsche. The man driving the car was allegedly speeding, and police have sent him for an alcohol test to ascertain if he was inebriated at the time of the accident.

On Sunday, December 5, six people, including an infant, died in an accident in Chittoor district. The victims were reportedly on their way to Tirumala for a visit to the Venkateswara temple when their speeding car caught fire after it crashed into a road divider at Ithepalli near Tirupati. Police said that the vehicle seemed to be going very fast when it lost control and hit a divider between the main road and service road. After it turned upside down, petrol began to spill out and it soon caught fire, police said.

Earlier in November, eight people, including six women, were killed in two separate accidents on National Highway 44 in Anantapur district. In one of the accidents, a truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying 13 farm workers near Pamidi, killing five women instantly. Another woman succumbed to injuries while she was being treated at the local hospital. In the other accident, two elderly men walking along the highway were run over and killed by a speeding car at Miduturu village under Peddavadugur mandal.