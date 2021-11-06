8 dead, 7 injured in two accidents on NH44 in Andhra’s Anantapur district

In a hit-and-run accident, six women who were on their way to farm work were killed when a truck rammed into their auto rickshaw.

Eight people, including six women, were killed and at least seven others injured in two separate accidents on National Highway 44 in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, November 5. A truck rammed into an auto rickshaw carrying 13 farm workers on National Highway 44 at Pamidi, killing five women on the spot. Another woman succumbed at the local hospital, police said. Police said the farm workers were going to work at Kottalapalli village.

The accident happened around 5.30 am. Police said the three-wheeler was being driven on a wrong route which apparently led to the collision. The truck driver sped away from the scene. Police were trying to identify the vehicle by scanning CCTV footage. The impact of the collision was so horrific that the auto rickshaw was badly mangled and the body parts of the deceased were seen scattered around.

The seven people injured in the accident were rushed to the Pamidi hospital for treatment. The women who died on the spot were identified as Shankaramma (48), Nagaveni (40), Savitri (41), Subbamma (45)and Chowdamma (35). The victims were residents of Koppalakonda village in Garladinne mandal.

In another accident, two pedestrians were fatally knocked down by a speeding car on National Highway 44 at Miduturu village under Peddavadugur mandal. The victims have been identified as Yakub (62) and Narayana (60).

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed deep sorrow and sadness over the road accident at Pamidi, a Raj Bhavan release said. The Governor has been briefed by officials about the accident that occurred when a lorry coming in the opposite direction collided with an auto carrying the labourers, killing six women and causing injuries to seven others. He instructed the Anantapur district officials to provide necessary medical relief to the injured. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the release added.

Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu too expressed shock and grief over the accidents and fatalities. Calling the accidents painful, he asked the government to take effective steps to ensure road safety and prevent such fatalities.

With PTI and IANS inputs