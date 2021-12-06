Two hospital workers killed by speeding Porsche driver in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Police have sent the man driving the car and his companion for an alcohol test to ascertain if they were in an inebriated condition at the time of accident.

Two persons were killed after a Porsche which was allegedly speeding ran over them in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, December 6. The accident occurred on Road No. 2 in the posh Banjara Hills around 2 am. Two men who were crossing the road were hit by a Porsche, which was allegedly being driven at a very high speed.

The deceased were identified as Ayodhya Rai and Debendra Kumar Das, both employees of a private hospital in the city. They were reportedly returning home from work when they were hit by the car. Such was the speed of the car that both men were flung into the air and died on the spot.

The car fled the spot after the accident. The youth, who was driving the vehicle, parked it in an apartment in Jubilee Hills. He later surrendered before the police and was identified as Rohit Goud, a realtor, according to IANS.

He was reportedly accompanied by his friend Suman, seated next to him. The police sent the duo for alcohol test to ascertain if they were in inebriated condition at the time of accident.

The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to government-run Osmania General hospital for autopsy. Banjara Hills police have registered a case and taken the matter up for investigation.

In November 2019, a woman was killed in a horrific accident at the Biodiversity flyover, when a Volkswagen GT car which was allegedly speeding had flown off the flyover. Krishna Milan Rao Kalvakuntla, a businessman, was driving the case when it lost control and hit a divider, hurtling down almost 60 feet down onto the road. The car hit three people who were waiting at an auto stand. A woman named Satyaveni, who was with her daughter, was killed, while two others were injured. Around the same time, a BMW car rammed into a bike and killed a man near Hitec City.