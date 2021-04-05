Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala may not be able to cast her vote on Tuesday as the State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to issue her a voter identity card. According to reports, Sasikala’s voter ID had Poes Garden in Chennai as her residential address. However, after being arrested in the disproportionate assets case in 2017, the government had taken over the building, thereby deleting the voters in that address. Though Sasikala had filed a plea with the SEC in this regard, she is yet to be enlisted in the voters list, reported Puthiya Thalaimurai. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls in a single phase on Tuesday.

Sasikala was released from the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru in January after spending four years in prison. Her release, which coincided with the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, was expected to create political waves. However, in a surprising move, the 66-year-old had bid goodbye to politics on March 3.

In a statement she had said: “I never wanted a post or power. I am always thankful for the people of Tamil Nadu. I am staying away from politics and I pray to my sister (late CM Jayalalithaa) and god for establishing a good governance. The true followers of Amma should strive to fight against the ‘evil’ DMK and aim to establish the government of Amma.”

On Tuesday, polling will take place in 88,937 polling stations across the 234 constituencies with a total of 4,17,521 personnel involved in the mammoth exercise. Apart from polling officials, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also engaged 1,58,263 police and non-police officers to ensure a peaceful election. As per the Chief Electoral Officer, this includes 23,200 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 16,350 personnel from the home guards and police force of other states, 12,411 personnel from the Tamil Nadu home guards and 74,163 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Police.