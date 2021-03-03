VK Sasikala quits politics

Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to stay united and defeat the DMK in the Assembly Elections.

news Politics

VK Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday announced that she is quitting politics. She, however, urged the AIADMK cadre to stay united and defeat the DMK in the upcoming elections. Her statement on Wednesday comes with over a month to go for the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu, and comes weeks after her release from prison.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sasikala said, “I never wanted a post or power. I am always thankful for the people of Tamil Nadu. I am quitting politics and I pray to my sister (late CM Jayalalithaa) and god for establishing a good governance” “The true followers of Amma should strive to fight against the ‘evil’ DMK and aim to establish the government of Amma,” she said.

Sasikala was officially released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27. On February 8, she took part in a massive roadshow to showcase the support she still commanded, as she travelled from Bengaluru to Chennai. During the journey, while speaking to supporters she had said that she would take a plunge into serious politics. A week after her return she even met supporters and political leaders at her residence in TNagar and urged to always fight for the ideals that former CM Jayalalithaa had fought for.

In the days leading up to her release from the prison, speculations were rife that the former aide of Jayalalithaa will join AIADMK. However, the party dismissed her as a spent force. AIADMK even warned its party leader and cadres from meeting her or welcoming her when she returned to Chennai. It even warned Sasikala from using the party flag. However, Sasikala arrived in Chennai in a vehicle that had the party flag hoisted on it.

Sources had earlier told TNM that Sasikala would have stood a chance to make a political comeback if the AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, lost the Assembly elections.