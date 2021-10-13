Flood alert to residents along TN's Bhavani river, emergency squads deployed

A team of 300 fire personnel and 50 Tamil Nadu Special commandos has been rushed to the area to deal with any emergency in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Valparai.

The Coimbatore district administration has issued a flood alert along the banks of the Bhavani river, and a team of 300 fire personnel and 50 Tamil Nadu Special commandos has been rushed to the area to deal with any emergency in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Valparai. The reservoir received an inflow of 8,000 cusecs from the Pillur dam on Tuesday, October 12, due to which the water level touched 97.5 feet, slightly short of the maximum capacity.

The state has been witnessing heavy rains lately. On Wednesday, The Meteorological Department, Regional Centre Chennai issued an orange warning for the next two days for Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts. Thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain have been forecast in isolated areas over Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on October 14, while the same has been predicted at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kanyakumari, Madurai and Tiruvallur districts for October 15.

A flood alert was issued to residents living near the Bhavani river in July 2020 as well, after scattered rainfall in the area marked increased the water levels in the Pillur dam. This had reportedly prompted district administration officials to open all four sluice gates at the reservoir to prevent an overflow.

On Sunday, October 10, a flood alert was issued to those living close to the banks of Kosasthalaiyar River in Tiruvallur district as the nearby Poondi Reservoir was expected to reach its full capacity. The reservoir, which is an important source of water to the residents of Chennai, saw an increase in inflow due to seasonal rains in the state.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have triggered a landslide in Yercaud and vehicular traffic was rerouted in the area. Train services were non-operational in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway between Mettupalayam and Ooty as the tracks damaged by landslides were yet to be repaired. As per orders of the district administration, Fire Force personnel have geared up to face any eventuality.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

