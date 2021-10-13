Parts of TN to see heavy rains, orange warning issued

Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Theni districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next couple of days.

A two-day weather warning has been issued for parts of Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department, Regional Centre Chennai has issued an orange warning for Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts for October 14 and for Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts for October 15.

On October 14, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain have been forecast in isolated areas over Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. And thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Salem, Erode, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Tirupattur districts. Moderate rains and thunderstorms are expected to occur in several other areas of north Tamil Nadu, namely, the Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Further, thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thenkasi districts in south Tamil Nadu.

On October 15, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kanyakumari, Madurai and Tiruvallur districts are expected to receive heavy rains and thunderstorms. Puducherry, Karaikal areas and the rest of North Tamil Nadu may get thunderstorms and heavy rains. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at a few places over the rest of south Tamil Nadu.

Strong wind with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area from October 14 to 16. The squall-like weather, with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely in parts of the southeast Arabian sea, the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area until October 15. The Met Department has urged fishermen not to go out to sea on these dates.

Further, the Met Department said that the Nilgiris, Theni and Coimbatore might have to remain on orange warning on October 16 as well.