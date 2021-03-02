From the fields to film: Where Sai Pallavi's 'Saranga Dariya' hit comes from

The song was first popularised by Komala Totte on a music programme in which lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja was one of the judges.

The latest dance number 'Saranga Dariya' featuring Sai Pallavi from Love Story has been winning hearts ever since it was released on Sunday. The lyrics of the modernised folk song have been credited to Suddala Ashok Teja and it was sung by playback singer Mangli. However, there is an interesting story to how the song came to be included in the Sekhar Kammula film.

This song was first popularised by Komala Totte in 2010 in Rela Re, a music programme that features only folk songs. The show was telecast on T News channel.

Watch Komala singing the song in 'Rela Re':

TNM caught up with Komala to find out more about the song. The singer says that she first heard this song from her grandmother in 2008, when the latter was working in the fields. 'Saranga Dariya' apparently refers to a kind of woman who is 'not easy to get'.

Komala learnt the meaning and lyrics of the song, along with the tune, from her grandmother. She decided to sing the song when she got the opportunity to participate in the Telangana folk songs competition.

During the competition itself, Komala received a lot of appreciation from all the judges. One of them was none other than Suddala Ashok Teja who is credited with the lyrics of the current song. On the show, he promised Komala that he would take the song to a 'higher level'. That has now become a reality with the video release from Love Story.

“I am very happy that this song is getting recognition. I still remember the day when Suddala Ashok Teja garu said that he would take this song to another level after my performance and he kept his word,” says Komala.

Watch Komala singing Saranga Dariya for a private studios:

In fact, Komala was approached to sing the song in the movie. However, due to health issues, she had to pass on the opportunity. The song has been sung by Mangli in the film. Komala adds that she is upset with rumours that claim she sold the song for Rs 10,000. "I did not take money for this song and I have asked director Sekhar Kammula to give me singing opportunities in the future," she says.

Komala has sourced about 200 folk songs from elderly people in her village. "They are all equally wonderful and meaningful. They are close to the life that people lead," she says.

Watch Sai Pallavi's lyrical video from Love Story movie here :

