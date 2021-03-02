Makers of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming Tollywood movie Love Story released a new song titled ‘Saranga Dariya’ from the film on Sunday. The song garnered positive responses from fans within hours of it releasing. Dressed in a beautiful traditional half saree, Sai Pallavi sways gracefully in the peppy dance number. Celebrities and fans have been showering praises on Sai Pallavi.
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films, took to Instagram stories to praise Sai Pallavi for her mesmerising dance. Impressed with the actor’s performance, Aishwarya wrote, “Sai! Is there any bone in your body that doesn't dance?! Beautiful as alwayssss!! And I’m humming this from Yestrday ! (sic)”. She shared a poster released by the makers of Love Story and asked Sai Pallavi to teach her the steps for the romantic folk dance number in the PS (Post Script) section of the caption.
Actor Sai Pallavi re-shared Aishwarya’s story through her official Instagram handle and not only thanked the Mayaanadhi actor but also candidly promised to practise the moves when they meet the next time.
Earlier on Sunday, actor Samantha took to social media to officially unveil the song ‘Saranga Dariya’ from Love Story. Samantha shared the lyrical video and called it the dance song of the season. She also added that she fell in love with another song from the same movie titled 'Nee Chitram Choosi'.
The latest song ‘Saranga Dariya’ has been sung by Mangli who is a well-known singer and TV Host. The choreography for the song was handled by Sekhar VJ. The song was composed by Pawan Ch, who has attended AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory. ‘Saranga Dariya’s is currently trending in the eight position on YouTube.
Several fans too have showered praise on Sai Pallavi's dance.
Love Story is bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is slated for theatrical release on April 16. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Vijay C Kumar and editor Marthand K Venkatesh. Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi previously worked together in Fidaa.