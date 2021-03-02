Makers of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming Tollywood movie Love Story released a new song titled ‘Saranga Dariya’ from the film on Sunday. The song garnered positive responses from fans within hours of it releasing. Dressed in a beautiful traditional half saree, Sai Pallavi sways gracefully in the peppy dance number. Celebrities and fans have been showering praises on Sai Pallavi.

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films, took to Instagram stories to praise Sai Pallavi for her mesmerising dance. Impressed with the actor’s performance, Aishwarya wrote, “Sai! Is there any bone in your body that doesn't dance?! Beautiful as alwayssss!! And I’m humming this from Yestrday ! (sic)”. She shared a poster released by the makers of Love Story and asked Sai Pallavi to teach her the steps for the romantic folk dance number in the PS (Post Script) section of the caption.