'Saranga Dariya' to 'Vachinde': Sai Pallavi's Telugu dances you should watch

The viral song from 'Love Story' has prompted us to dig up these wonderful dance videos of Sai Pallavi from Telugu films.

Sai Pallavi's blistering dance from the 'Saranga Dariya' video which was recently released is the talk of the town. The folk song from Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film Love Story, also featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead, has a vibrant Sai Pallavi dancing to the addictive music.

The music of 'Saranga Dariya' is by Pawan Ch and the song has been sung by Mangli. Many fans have compared 'Saranga Dariya' to 'Vachinde', another Sai Pallavi dance number from a Sekhar Kammula film that was a massive hit. While Sai Pallavi is from Tamil Nadu, she's equally popular in Malayalam and Telugu cinema.

Watch: Sai Pallavi dancing in 'Saranga Dariya' from Love Story

The actor has done only three Telugu films so far, but she has an impressive line-up of awaited films. Here's a list of Sai Pallavi's popular dance videos from Telugu cinema. Turn up the volume and enjoy!

1. 'Vachinde' from Fidaa: In this wedding song, you can't tear your eyes away from Sai Pallavi in a magenta lehenga. It's not just the graceful moves, it's also her expressions and bright smile. Sai Pallavi starred with Varun Tej in this Sekhar Kammula film, playing a young woman who falls in love with an NRI but doesn't want to leave behind her hometown.

2. 'Yevandoi Nani Garu' from MCA: Sai Pallavi shook a leg with Nani for this one and how! The peppy number has folksy beats and Sai Pallavi's costumes also became a talking point. The actor is so flexible that she makes all the moves look super easy, including bending backwards, but don't try this at home unless you have some muscle spray handy!

3. 'Hey Pillagaada' from Fidaa: Not as fast as 'Vachinde', but this song from the Sekha Kammula directorial too is very popular with Sai Pallavi fans. Set in green fields and in the pouring rain, Sai Pallavi is grace personified in this cheerful song that will put a smile on your face.

4. 'Family Party' from MCA: Nani and Sai Pallavi share great chemistry in this song which is...well, about a family party! Sai Pallavi is full of beans as she dances away in her half saree. Come to think of it, that's a dress she aces in Telugu films.

5. 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2: Strictly speaking, this is a Tamil song, but the Telugu version is a hit too. So if you want to match your steps with Sai Pallavi (you can't) in Telugu, here it is!

6. 'O My Lovely Lalana' from Padi Padi Leche Manasu: The songs in this Sai Pallavi film with Sharwanand, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, are mostly melodies. While the most famous song from the film is probably 'Emayi Poyave', â€˜O My Lovely Lalanaâ€™ which has classical elements, features a lovely dance performance from Sai Pallavi even if it's only a small portion of the song.

As a bonus, we'll leave you with Sai Pallavi's dance in the dance reality TV show Dhee on ETV:

