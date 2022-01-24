Father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv's film Mahaan to release on Amazon Prime Video

The ensemble cast of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial also includes actors Bobby Simha, Simran and Vani Bhojan, roped in for prominent roles.

Flix Kollywood

Actors Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram’s long-awaited Tamil film Mahaan will be premiering online on Amazon Prime Video. Amid speculations about theatrical release of Mahaan, the makers announced on Monday, January 24, that the film will be streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam from February 10.

The film has been titled Mahaan in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, while it will be called MahaPurusha in Kannada. Sharing the announcement with fans, Amazon Prime Video tweeted on Monday, “Live life, Mahaan style. Watch #MahaanOnPrime, Feb 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam Also, releasing in Kannada, #MahaPurushaOnPrime.” The OTT release of Mahaan, a film presented by a well-known production banner and a star cast, has come as a surprise to fans since many big-budget films and movies with popular stars have been gearing up for theatrical release.

Helmed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, the film marks the first-time collaboration between father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram.

Billed as a gangster thriller based in north Madras, the ensemble cast of Mahaan includes actors Bobby Simha, Simran and Vani Bhojan in prominent roles. Bobby Simha has teamed up with director Karthik for six movies so far. The former also bagged the National Award under the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Sethu, an eccentric rowdy in gangster flick Jigarthanda that released in 2014. Set in Madurai, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial starred actor Sidharth in the lead.

Mahaan has music by composer Santhosh Narayanan. The technical crew includes Shreyaas Krishna as cinematographer and Vivek Harshan as the editor.

The first look poster of actor Chiyaan Vikram’s character from Mahaan featured him in a never-seen-before avatar. Indicating that he might be playing a negative character, the actor sports a wicked smile, with several hands seen in the background along with horns attached to his head. Meanwhile, the first look poster of Dhruv’s character revealed that he will be seen as Dada. He appears to be meditating in the poster, which also suggests that he might be a practitioner of Qigong (ancient Chinese exercise and healing technique).