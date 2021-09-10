Watch: Dhruv Vikram’s first-look as Dada from Mahaan is out

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial marks the first-time collaboration between actor Dhruv Vikram and his father, actor Chiyaan Vikram.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Dhruv Vikram’s first-look poster from Mahaan was released on September 10. The makers revealed that Dhruv will be playing the role of Dada in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. Dhruv sports a determined look and appears to be meditating. He is surrounded by a dragon in the graphic poster. The poster is similar to his father, actor Vikram’s first look poster from the movie since his character is seen in monochrome, while white and yellow have been used in the backdrop, to bring out the contrast. The makers had also unveiled a motion poster from the film. The visuals indicate that Dada might be a practitioner of Qigong (ancient Chinese exercise and healing technique).

Sharing the poster, Seven Screen Studio, the production banner bankrolling the film, wrote on Friday, “#SonOfMahaan Presenting #DhruvVikram from #Mahaan Fire #DHRUVasDADA. #ChiyaanVikram. A @karthiksubbaraj Padam. A @Music_Santhosh Musical (sic)." Movie buffs cannot wait to watch the film since it marks the first-time collaboration between Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. As Dhruv’s first look poster reveals, Dhruv will be appearing as the former’s son on screen too. Mahaan is expected to hit the big screens later this year or early 2022.

Touted to be a gangster thriller based in North Madras, the film features an ensemble cast of actors including Bobby Simha, Simran and Vani Bhojan in prominent roles. Bobby Simha has teamed up with director Karthik for six movies so far. He also bagged the National Award under the category of Best Supporting Actor for the 2014 film Jigarthanda, in which he played the role of Sethu, an eccentric rowdy. The film has music by composer Santhosh Narayanan. The technical crew includes Shreyaas Krishna as cinematographer and Vivek Harshan as the editor.

The makers recently took to social media to reveal that the team has wrapped up shooting for the film and the project is currently in the post-production phase. Fans are eagerly waiting for the crew to announce the release date of the film. Mahaan had major schedules in different parts of the country. The film was tentatively titled Chiyaan60 earlier.

Watch the first-look motion poster of Dhruv Vikram from Mahaan: