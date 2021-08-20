Title and first look of Vikram and Dhruv Vikram's Chiyaan 60 is here

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial marks the first- time collaboration between actor Vikram and his son, actor Dhruv Vikram.

Flix Kollywood

The title and first look poster of actor Vikram’s much-anticipated movie, which was tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, was unveiled on Friday, August 20. Seven Screen Studio, the production banner bankrolling the movie, announced that the Karthik Subbaraj directorial has been titled Mahaan. The poster features actor Chiyaan Vikram in a never-seen-before look. Seated on a bike, Vikram, who appears to be striking a wicked smile, sports a rugged look. We see several hands in the backdrop and horns attached to Vikram’s head, suggesting that he might play a negative character.

The poster has also left fans wondering whether the depiction of hands in the poster is associated with the Hindu deities Yamraj or Kali. While actor Vikram’s image is in monochrome, the colours yellow and red have been used in the backdrop in the poster to highlight other features such as the title of the movie. Sharing Mahaan’s first look, Silver Screen Studio wrote; “#ChiyaanVikram in மகான். A @karthiksubbaraj Padam.” Mahaan marks the first-time collaboration between actor Chiyaan Vikram and his son, actor Dhruv Vikram.

Director Karthik Subbaraj recently took to Twitter to announce that the team has wrapped up shooting for Chiyaan 60. The movie is believed to be a gangster flick, much like the director’s previous films such as Jigarthanda, Petta and Jagame Thandhiram. In March, the makers welcomed actors Bobby Simha and Vani Bhojan to the cast. Bobby Simha has teamed up with director Karthik for six movies so far. He also received the National Award under the category of Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2014 film Jigarthanda, wherein he essayed the role of Sethu, an eccentric rowdy.

Composer Anirudh was initially roped in for the project, but due to a clash of dates, the music for the film is now being scored by Santhosh Narayanan.

Watch the motion poster of ‘Mahaan’ here: