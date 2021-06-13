Fahadh Faasil’s ’Malik’, Prithviraj’s ’Cold Case’ skip theatres, opt for OTT premiere

Fahadh Faasil’s political drama ‘Malik’ is directed by ‘C U Soon’ fame director Mahesh Nayaranan while Prithviraj starrer ‘Cold Case’ is helmed by filmmaker Tanu Balak.

Flix Mollywood

Two of Mollywood’s most anticipated movies in 2021, Fahadh Faasil’s Malik an d Prithviraj starrer Cold Case, are the latest addition to the long list of films that have skipped theatres and opted for an OTT release instead. Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) President K Vijayakumar told TNM that producer Anto Joseph, who is bankrolling both the movies, has written to FEUOK informing them of his plan to release both Malik and Cold Case directly on OTT platforms.

Fahadh Faasil’s Malik was scheduled to hit the theatres along with Mohanlal’s Marakkar on May 13 this year. However, it had to be postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions. In a statement, Anto Joseph said that the films will be able to recover production costs only if 100% occupancy is permitted in theatres. Given that there is no assurance whether the restrictions would be removed once the lockdown is lifted, production houses might face economic hurdles. Anto also mentioned in the statement that he is facing a financial crunch. Agreeing with Anto, Vijayakumar noted, “We don’t have any objection to OTT release since there is no surety that theatres would reopen and operate with 100% occupancy.”

However, Anto is yet to reveal details regarding the OTT platforms that have secured the rights for the two films. Written and directed by C U Soon director Mahesh Nayaranan, political drama Malik stars actors Fahadh, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in pivotal roles. The film’s promo was released on March 25 and garnered a positive response from fans. Pictures of Fahadh, who has undergone a massive physical transformation for his role, had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj’s Cold Case marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak. An investigative thriller, the film is set in Thiruvananthapuram. Prithviraj reportedly essays the role of a cop named Sathyajith in the film.