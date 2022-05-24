Fahadh Faasil joins the sets of Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan

The film also stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

The shoot for Mari Selvaraj’s new film Maamannan is underway. Actor Fahadh Faasil joined the sets earlier this week. Photos of Fahadh along with director Mari Selvaraj and others from the crew have been doing the rounds on social media. Fahadh is seen in a white shirt with his moustache twirled. Maamannan co-stars actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu in pivotal roles. Fahadh is likely to essay the role of an antagonist. Maamannan is bankrolled by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies.

A story set against a rural backdrop, Maamannan has music by composer AR Rahman. Theni Eashwar is on board as the cinematographer. Selva RK is on board as the editor, while Dhilip Subbarayan and Sandy Master have been roped in as the action and dance choreographer respectively. The announcement about the project was made in March this year. “I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil , the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again. #MAAMANNAN,” Keerthy Suresh had tweeted on March 4.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s long-awaited film Vikram, wherein he will be sharing the screen with actors Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. Actor Suriya has also been roped in for a cameo role. Vikram is hitting the big screens on June 3.

The trailer of Vikram was unveiled on May 15. Notably, Vikram was also the title of the Tamil 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others. The cast also includes actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles. Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.