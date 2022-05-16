Watch: Trailer of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram is out

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ‘Vikram’ is set to hit the big screens on June 4.

Flix Kollywood

The long-awaited trailer of Kamal Haasan's latest theatrical outing, Tamil action thriller Vikram, was released on Sunday, May 15, much to the excitement of the Kollywood star’s fans and movie-lovers. Sharing the trailer with fans, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “My way of showing love and gratitude to my guru Kamal Haasan. Here is the trailer of Vikram.” Kamal's last movie, Viswaroopam 2, was released in 2018.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram, which co-stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, will release on June 3 and will be subsequently streamed on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Interestingly, Vikram was also the title of the Tamil 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others. The trailer of the new Vikram promises a triangular face-off in terms of action and histrionics pitting the three accomplished actors against each other. The film also features actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles. Though the trailer does not reveal much about the story, it sets the tone for a pulsating action-drama.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a hit director whose previous two movies, Kaithi, starring actor Karth,i and Vijay starrer Master, had huge success at the box office. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Vikram. Its first single, ‘Pathala Pathala’, with lyrics by Kamal, has gone viral. The film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the technical team of Vikram includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, stunt choreographer duo Anbariv, editor Philomin Raj, dance choreographer Sandy, and art director N Sathees Kumar. The dialogues have been penned by Rathna Kumar, and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Actor Suriya has also been roped in for a cameo role in the film. A video of Suriya and Kamal meeting on a film set had gone viral earlier last week. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed in the audio launch event of Vikram that Suriya will be seen in a powerful cameo role.

Watch the trailer of Vikram here:

My way of showing Love and Gratitude to my Guru @kamalhaasan

Here it is the

Trailer of ‘VIKRAM’https://t.co/7mpom4DbLH — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) May 15, 2022

(With IANS inputs)