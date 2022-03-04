Mari Selvaraj ropes in Fahadh, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh, Udhayanidhi for new film

After critically acclaimed films ‘Karnan’ and ‘Pariyerum Perumal’, Mari has announced his next film.

Flix Kollywood

After receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike for his previous films Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, the filmmaker is back with a new film titled Maamannan. The title poster and details about the cast were unveiled on March 4. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. The project is also bankrolled by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies.

Sharing the announcement, Keerthy Suresh wrote: “I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil , the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again. #MAAMANNAN.”

Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the soundtrack and background score for the film, while Theni Eswar will be handling the cinematography. Selva RK is on board as the editor, while Dhilip Subbarayan and Sandy Master have been roped in as the action and dance choreographer respectively.

Speculations around Mari Selvaraj, Fahadh Faasil and Udhayanidhi Stalin teaming up for a new film did the rounds on social media recently after the trio met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s father MK Stalin on his birthday on March 1. Comedian Vadivelu is currently making his comeback to big screens with multiple projects. Earlier, he signed the upcoming Tamil movie Naai Sekar and is now part of Maamannan’s cast.

Fahadh Faasil recently completed shooting for the upcoming Tamil film Vikram, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the release date of the film will be reportedly announced on March 14. Kamal Haasan quit as the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate in February this year, owing to date clashes between the reality show and Vikram.

Keerthy Suresh will be soon be seen sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu in the much-anticipated Telugu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil , the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again #MAAMANNAN pic.twitter.com/Mye32CiNAr — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 4, 2022

ALSO READ: 'Karnan' review: Dhanush leads a hard-hitting film on caste