Exit polls predict win for NDA in Puducherry

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win with nearly two-thirds majority in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, according to multiple exit poll surveys. Puducherry, which is currently under the Presidentâ€™s rule, went to polls on April 6. The previous Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell after it lost a confidence motion on February 22.

The major fight for Puducherryâ€™s 30-member Assembly is between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) consisting of Congress, DMK, CPI, VCK and an Independent, and the rival National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK. The BJP decided to contest the polls in Puducherry under the leadership of All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy, who is the former Chief Minister of the Union Territory.

According to the C-Voter poll together with Times Now and ABP, the NDA is projected to win 21 out of 30 Assembly seats in the Union Territory. The UPA is projected to win eight seats, while other parties are expected to win one seat.

On similar lines, the India Today-Axis exit poll has predicted the NDA to win in 20-24 seats, while the UPA is projected to win 6-10 seats.

As per the Republic-CNX exit pollâ€™s party-wise projections, NDA is expected to win 15-21 seats â€” BJP: 3-5 seats, AIADMK: 2-4 seats and AINRC: 10-12 seats. The UPA is projected to win 10-14 seats â€” Congress: 5-7 seats and DMK: 5-7 seats.

Before the Narayanaswamy-led government fell on February 22, Puducherry was the only Congress-led government in south India. However, it became a minority after five MLAs, including one minister from the DMK, resigned. The resignations began with two MLAs -- former Public Works Minister A Namassivayam and E Theeppainthan -- submitting their resignations on January 25. On February 16, two more MLAs (Malladi Krishna Rao and John Kumar) resigned. The Congress alleged that its MLAs had resigned due to pressure from the BJP and the Union government. Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy staged a dramatic walk-out along with his MLAs before the floor test on February 22. After losing the confidence motion on February 22, Narayanaswamy resigned as the Chief Minister.

While the Puducherry Assembly has 33 seats in total, three members will be nominated by the Union Government through the Lt Governor.

