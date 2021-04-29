DMK alliance to sweep to power in Tamil Nadu: What exit polls say

On average, exit polls have given the DMK alliance upwards of 160 seats, while the AIADMK has been reduced to 40-70 seats.

Just days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, multiple exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the DMK in the state. The Republic-CNX exit poll, P-Marq, C-Voter and India Today-Axis polls have all predicted upwards of 160 out of 234 seats for the DMK, which has been in the opposition for 10 years now. The AIADMK, meanwhile, is expected to get between 40 and 70 seats and the third front has been reduced to a possibility of one to six seats.

India Today - Axis

DMK party chief MK Stalinâ€™s ambition to sit on the Chief Ministerâ€™s seat in Tamil Nadu may finally bear fruit if one goes by numbers presented in this exit poll. The India Today-Axis has predicted that DMK will win 175-195 seats, while AIADMK will only manage to secure between 38 and 54 seats. The AMMK meanwhile is expected to win about one to two seats while the MNM too is predicted to win between zero to two seats. DMKâ€™s vote share is projected to be 48%, AIADMKâ€™s 35%, AMMK 3% and MNM 4%. Other parties meanwhile are expected to secure 0-3 seats. The pollsters however predict that NTK is likely to get as much as 8% of the vote share.

Republic-CNX exit poll

The DMK will record a thumping victory and make history by winning 160-170 seats in Tamil Nadu, predicts the exit poll conducted by Republic TV with the CNX platform. The exit-poll released on Thursday trimmed the seats of AIADMK to a mere 58-68. The poll gave TTV Dhinakaranâ€™s AMMK, which has tied up with Vijayakantâ€™s DMDK, Asaduddin Owaisiâ€™s AIMIM and SDPI, four to six seats. Kamal Haasanâ€™s MNM was given zero to two seats by Republic TV-CNX exit poll.

P-Marq

According to P-Marq which conducted exit polls along with India Ahead news, the DMK-led alliance will win 165-190 seats in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The AIADMK will win 40-65 seats, predicted the exit poll. The agency also predicted one to three seats each for TTV Dhinakaranâ€™s AMMK and Kamal Haasanâ€™s MNM. Other fronts like the NTK are expected to win in zero to three seats in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK allianceâ€™s vote share is pegged at 45-48% as per P-Marqâ€™s exit polls and the vote share forecast for AIADMK alliance is 35-38% in Tamil Nadu. MNM is expected to garner a vote share of 4-5% while the AMMK is expected to get 3-4% of the votes polled.

C-Voter

C-Voter poll together with Times Now and ABP, says the DMK alliance is expected to win in 166 seats while the AIADMK-led alliance is expected to win in 64 seats. The agency has also projected four seats being shared by other fronts in the fray like the AMMK, MNM and NTK.

According to the exit-polls predicted by C-Voter, DMK will sweep the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, winning 160-172 seats. The AIADMK will likely win 58-70 seats while Makkal Needhi Maiam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam may gain zero to two seats each. Other parties including Naam Tamilar Katchi are expected to get zero to three seats, the exit-poll said.

Todayâ€™s Chanakya

Todayâ€™s Chanakya exit polls also showed the DMK-led alliance sweeping the Assembly elections with 175 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance will win 57 seats in the first Assembly elections conducted after the demise of former AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, it predicted. Todayâ€™s Chanakya has predicted a tough contest between the two Dravidian majors in 11 seats. The other parties would win two seats (plus or minus 4 seats), the poll said.

In 2016, the AIADMK alliance won 135 seats in the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, while the DMK won 88 seats. INC had won eight seats and the IUML won one seat.