Ex-AIADMK minister Jayakumar remanded to judicial custody

Jayakumar was arrested for the third time recently on the alleged charge of grabbing a land worth about Rs 5 crore on Old Mahabalipuram Road.

news Crime

AIADMK leader and former Minister D Jayakumar, who was arrested for the third time on the alleged charge of grabbing a land worth about Rs 5 crore on Old Mahabalipuram Road recently, was remanded in judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate in Alandur, on Monday, February 28. The allegation against Jayakumar was that he had used his political clout and official machinery to purchase the 8.75 grounds for a cheaper rate, under threat. The case was registered by the CCB police.

When Jayakumar was produced before the Magistrate for remand in the morning, his senior counsel A Natarajan argued that it was yet another case foisted against him due to political vengeance.

“No remand is required since no offence is made out. The whole dispute is a civil matter involving his family members. The mandatory notice under Section 41(a) was not served on him. Though the complaint was lodged in 2016, it was registered only on February 24. It is a clear case of political vendetta,” he added.

The Magistrate, however, ordered judicial custody for Jayakumar till March 11.

The AIADMK leader was originally arrested in connection with assaulting a DMK worker and parading him shirtless during polling for urban local body elections on February 19. Forty AIADMK members including Jayakumar were arrested for poll violence on February 21. Jayakumar was accused of causing violence at the 49th ward in Vannarpettai, Chennai, where he accused a DMK member, Mahesh, of bogus voting, eventually surrounding him and forcing him to remove his shirt. Videos of the incident were circulated on social media, which showed Jayakumar arguing with Mahesh, who was seen without a shirt.

Jayakumar was re-arrested later on the charge of disobeying a provision in Chennai City Police Act. He was granted bail by local court on Thursday, February 24.