AIADMK leader Jayakumar arrested from his house in Chennai

A day after the urban local body polls were conducted in Tamil Nadu, 40 AIADMK members including former Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar were arrested for poll violence on Monday, February 21. Jayakumar has been accused of causing violence at the 49th ward in Chennai’s Vannarpettai, as he accused a DMK member, Mahesh, of bogus voting. This led to a row as AIADMK functionaries reportedly surrounded Mahesh and forced him to remove his shirt.

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media since. Mahesh was also dragged shirtless down a street and allegedly assaulted. The visuals show Jayakumar arguing with Mahesh, who was seen without a shirt. Jayakumar and other cadres can be heard saying “don’t lie” “tell us how many votes you made”, even as a crowd of people gathered around them. According to further reports, the ex-minister along with the party cadres also tied Mahesh’s hands and recorded a video of him.

Over 30 police officials arrested Jayakumar from his home, his wife Jayakumari claimed. She further alleged that the police have foisted a case on Jayakumar and that they were only acting on behalf of the DMK. She told News18 Tamil, "We were having dinner, around 30 to 40 police personnel arrived. They opened the door and barged inside. He was in a lungi, and asked them for time to change. They did not allow it, they took him away. What is the crime he committed? He opposed fake voting."

Ex-Minister D Jayakumar arrest - glimpse of the incident that happened. The ex-minister, along with AIADMK cadre, had assaulted the DMK cadre in ward 49 and forcefully tied his hands up & recorded a video of him. pic.twitter.com/nzz1ysApW7 February 21, 2022

Jayakumar was taken to the Nungambakkam police station in Chennai. He is to be later produced before the Egmore Magisterial court, according to news channels.

The police have reportedly booked the AIADMK leader and other members of the party under 10 sections of the Indian Penal Code. The charges against him include assault, criminal intimidation, verbal abuse and rioting, Puthiya Thalaimurai reports.

AIADMK joint chief Edapadi Palaniswami has condemned the arrest of Jayakumar, calling it “highly reprehensible”.