‘EWS against social justice, state will continue current reservation policy’: TN govt

The text of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s speech said that the state government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the state.

The 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu as it is against the ideals of social justice, the state government said on Monday, January 9. The state is firm on continuing the present reservation policy (of 69%), the government categorically stated. "Tamil Nadu has adopted a unique reservation system to further social justice in the state and ensure the advancement of socially backward classes. This government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the state, as the 10% quota for EWS is against the ideals of social justice," the text of Governor RN Ravi's speech tabled in the Assembly stated.

In November 2022, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 10% reservation for EWS. The union government in 2022 had said that it was the states’ prerogative whether they wanted to implement the EWS reservations or not. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and their allies have been protesting against the EWS reservation and stated that they will not implement it in Tamil Nadu. When the judgement was passed, DMK MP P Wilson said that the judgement upholding reservation solely based on economic criteria would upset years of precedents on reservations. He added, “While implementing EWS reservations, states have been given wide power to adopt any yardstick to identify anyone other than Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes as EWS. There are no guardrails for this power,” he said.

Soon after the judgement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the EWS development was a setback to a century-old crusade for social justice. He further asked all the other political parties and other organisations in the state to join hands to fight for social justice. The DMK-led government had decided not to implement the quota for government jobs. Viduthalai Chiruthaiagal Katchi’s (VCK) head Thol Thirumavalavan said that this quota would be for the poor people in upper castes and not for the poor in marginalised castes. He further added that this judgement is against the principles of social justice.

