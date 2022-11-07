EWS quota verdict a setback to century-old fight for social justice says MK Stalin

SC upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which earmarks 10 per cent reservation for EWS candidates in government jobs and educational institutions.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, November 7 said that he would take legal opinion before deciding the next course of action on the issue of reservations in education and government jobs for economically weaker sections (EWS).

In a setback to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which earmarks 10 per cent reservation for EWS candidates in government jobs and educational institutions even as the 'poorest of poor' among Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs), are excluded from its ambit.

Terming the development as a setback to the century-old crusade for social justice, Stalin urged Tamil Nadu political parties and other organisations to join hands for the cause of social justice.

The DMK government, which had opposed the amendment, was one of the parties in the case. It had decided not to implement the EWS quota for government jobs. "From the land of Tamil Nadu, which made the first constitutional amendment to protect social justice, I request like-minded organisations to unite to make the voice of social justice resound throughout the country," he said.

"The Supreme Court verdict is not for the poor in all castes. This is meant for the poor among the upper caste. In that case, how can this be construed as a judgement based on economic criteria?" Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan asked. He pointed out that two judges have argued that caste-based economic criteria for reservation negate equality.

"The judgment is against the principles of social justice. This is gross injustice," Thirumavalavan claimed and said his party would go on an appeal challenging the verdict.