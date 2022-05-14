ED summons actor Mohanlal in relation to fake antique dealer case

Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer, had brought several VIPs - including actor Mohanlal - to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into a museum to house his 'precious' antiques.

Actor Mohanlal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal's and case. Though some reports say that the actor would be questioned in a second case too, these details are not clear yet. Monson Mavunkal was a self-proclaimed antique collector and a YouTuber, who established a museum in Kochi, in which he claimed to have a collection of rare antiques, including two of the 30 coins that Judas received for betraying Jesus, a piece of clothing that Jesus had worn, a chalice that Prophet Mohammed used, the throne of Tipu Sultan and more. However, most of it turned out to be fake.

Mavunkal used to bring several VIPs to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into a museum to house his 'precious' antiques. The VIPs’ list includes actor Mohnlal, Congress president K Sudhakaran, former Director General of Police Loknath Behera and others.

Mohanlal has been asked to appear before the ED at their Kochi office in relation to this case, reports stated.

Monson was arrested in September 2021 by the Kerala crime branch for allegedly allegedly swindling Rs 24 crore from multiple persons in the state. According to the six persons who filed a complaint petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Monson had introduced himself as a diamond merchant and antique business dealer. He borrowed crores of rupees from the complainants, claiming that his money, had been blocked by the “Union government’s department managing the Foreign Exchange Management Act, and that he was involved in a legal battle to retrieve it”. Monson had also claimed that in 2019, he had even held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about clearing his issues related with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the complaint alleges.

A month after his arrest, in October 2021, he was charged under POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting and impregnating the daughter of a staff member.

