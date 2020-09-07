Dulquer reveals family’s reaction on Mammootty’s workout selfies

The photos had fans and co-workers raving about the actor’s commitment to fitness at this age.

Some days ago, Malayalam mega star Mammootty made netizens go berserk with his workout selfies . The star posted two pictures with the caption: “Work at Home! Work from Home! Home Work! No other Work So Work Out!” While the 69-year-old star’s fans are raving about his fitness levels, many were curious to know about his family’s reaction to it. And now, his son Dulquer Salmaan has revealed about it in an interview.

Dulquer said to The Quint , “Actually when he clicked that picture, he showed it to us and for a second we were like 'OMG you look so good'. He is consistently training and has always been good about his fitness, gym and diet. My mom, wife, sister, all the family members were surprised how good he looked and we thought he should post it. But we didn't know it would create a storm and everybody, across the industry reached out to him. It was great to see him being loved so much even for a picture and it was more like a film release.”

One of the busiest actors in the tinsel town, Mammootty is expecting the release of the political drama One. The teaser released on Monday, the star’s birthday. He plays the Chief Minister of Kerala in this film, and from the teaser, one can make out it is the role of a powerful politician.

Watch:

Ishaani Krishna, sister of actor Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One, and the supporting cast also includes Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions. It is written by Bobby and Sanjay. One is currently in the post production stage and its release date is yet to be announced.

Mammootty has also been working for The Priest, directed by Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is producing the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Veteran actor Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space despite being in the film industry for decades. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest has Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

Meanwhile, the sequel to Big B titled Bilal is also in progress. Gopi Sunder has already begun composing the tunes and posted a picture with director Amal Neerad on his social media page.

