Watch: Mammootty's 'One' teaser out, actor exudes power as Kerala CM

The actor plays Keralaâ€™s Chief Minister in the movie, directed by Santosh Viswanath and written by Bobby and Sanjay.

Power is emoted in every action and gesture. From wearing his glasses to sitting on a chair with his legs crossed, Mammootty's character in One commands power. In a 30-second teaser of the movie released on Monday, the star's birthday, he is dressed all in white - sparkling clean shirt and mundu, the robes of a politician. And from what's been revealed of the movie so far, the robes of Kerala's Chief Minister.

He walks into a crowd of people in a hall and you hear his dialogue in the background: Saadarnakaarkulla sthalamanu gallery, athukondu thanne avarku vendi thanneyanu ente kali. The gallery is a place for the common people, so my game is for them.

The whole teaser is accompanied by powerful background music, the work of Gopi Sunder.

The movie, a political thriller, is directed by Santhosh Viswanath and written by Bobby and Sanjay. The producer is Sreelakshmi R and the co-producers are Bhupen Tachi and Sankar Raj. Vaidy Sundaram has done the cinematography.

The first teaser of One had released in February, opening with Mahatma Gandhi's lines. The tag line given was 'one man, one dream, one plan'. Mammootty's voice could be heard saying that a democratic government is not for ruling the people, but is for the people.

Other actors in the movie are Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan Joju George and Murali Gopi. Ishaani Krishna, sister of actor Ahaana Krishna, is making her debut in the film.

Recent reports suggest that the film will not have an over-the-top (OTT) release although there were rumours to the contrary. Sources from the film's camp had rubbished the rumours and indicated that the movie is planned as a theatrical release, despite the delay caused by the lockdown and shutting down of theatres due to the spread of COVID-19.

