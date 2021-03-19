DMK has fought for social justice of Hindus, who make up 90% of population: A Raja to TNM

DMK’s A Raja dismissed allegations by the BJP and the AIADMK that the party is anti-Hindu.

Former Union Minister and DMK MP A Raja dismissed allegations by the BJP and the AIADMK that his party is against Hindus. In an exclusive interview with TNM, Raja, who is DMK Deputy General Secretary, said, “We are not against religion, we are against a religion that teaches caste bias. That’s why we criticise religion sometimes. We have no problem with religion as a social force.”

Terming the allegations by the AIADMK-BJP combine as “fake propaganda”, Raja said, "Painting DMK as enemies of Hinduism is a fake propaganda done on purpose. It’s been 100 years since the Dravidian movement started. Why did the Dravidian movement start? For the oppressed people to study.” He further noted that the DMK has been fighting for social justice, Raja said, “We are fighting for reservation for the oppressed, who are Hindus. We wanted a Mandal Commission for those in Backward communities, who are also Hindus. We fought for reservation and changed the Constitution, for Hindus. We only fought for the social justice of the Hindus who make up to 90% of the population here.”

When asked about Stalin’s decision to hold the Vel (spear associated with Lord Muruga), Raja pointed to an incident when Dravidian stalwart Periyar, who was an atheist, accepted the holy ash given to him when he visited Kundrakudi Adigalar at his mutt. “He respected the sentiments of those who are giving him something that’s holy for them,” said Raja, adding, “Stalin was given the Vel when he went for campaign by staunch believers. Refusing it is not our culture. So he received it.”

The ruling AIADMK and the BJP had taken a dig at Stalin for posing with the Vel in January. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had accused DMK President MK Stalin of ‘acting for votes’, when he held the Vel, while TN BJP chief L Murugan claimed that it was proof that the party’s Vetrivel Yatra had succeeded.

