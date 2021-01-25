Vel politics again: Stalin poses, AIADMK and BJP take digs at him

DMK President Stalin was presented with a silver spear in Tiruttani on Saturday.

A day after DMK Chief MK Stalin posed with a ‘vel’ (spear associated with Lord Muruga) in his hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami accused him of ‘acting for votes’. Speaking during an election campaign in Coimbatore, the Chief Minister said that Stalin’s act of holding a vel and posing was only a drama. “God will bless only those who inherently have faith. God is watching the drama that they are staging for votes. God will serve them right in this election. The only leader who does drama for elections is DMK’s Stalin. The story, screenplay and direction for this drama is done by Prashant Kishor (DMK’s election strategist). Stalin has started acting,” the Chief Minister said.

MK Stalin was presented a silver vel in Tiruttani on Saturday by his partymen. He was in the district for a gram sabha meeting in Ammaiyarkuppam. He also said that contrary to the anti-Hindu image of the DMK, it was when his party was in power, that a golden tower was built in Tiruttani temple.

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan also noted Stalin’s pictures with the vel and said that this was conclusive proof that the party’s Vetrivel Yatra in Tamil Nadu had succeeded. “Many said that Vetrivel Yatra is political. Brother Stalin has been pushed to a situation where he had to take the vel in his hand. People are not ready to believe you how much ever you dress up and act,” he said.

The BJP had, in November, embarked on a state-wide yatra with the vel. It was seen as an attempt to consolidate Hindu votes in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. The yatra started in Tiruttani, one of the holy abodes of Lord Muruga and was scheduled to end at Tiruchendur, another holy abode of the deity.

Actor Khushboo, who recently joined the BJP, tweeted that it is funny to see those talking atheism, suddenly picking up the Vel. “Funny to see those who have been talking about ideologies of atheism, suddenly picking up #Vel in their hands and trying to prove their love for god. Clearly @BJP4India has arrived with vengeance. Magic of @narendramodi ji is going to work big time in #TNElections2021,” she tweeted.