DMK announces monthly financial assistance to women head of households

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the scheme on September 15, the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

news Tamil Nadu Budget 2023

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) announced the â€˜Magalir Urimai Thogaiâ€™ scheme, which gives Rs 1,000 assistance to women heads of households every month in his budget speech on Monday, March 20.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the scheme on September 15, the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai. An amount of Rs 7,000 crore has been allotted in this yearâ€™s budget for the implementation of this scheme. According to PTR, this scheme will be a game changer in the socio-economic life of women of the state. The operational guidelines for the eligibility to avail benefits under this scheme will be released soon, PTR said.

Women heads of families affected adversely by the steep increase in cooking gas prices by the Union government and the overall price rise will benefit by this scheme, PTR said.

This scheme was one of the poll promises of the DMK during the 2021 Assembly elections. The DMK came under sharp criticism from the principal opposition AIADMK and its ally the BJP for not implementing the scheme as promised.

Read: Adi Dravidar, HR and CE schools to be brought under Education Department, says PTR

Also Read: TN Budget 2023: 1000 civil service aspirants to get financial assistance