TN Budget 2023: 1000 civil service aspirants to get financial assistance

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will implement a scheme to help civil services aspirants access better coaching facilities and study material.

In a bid to encourage civil service exam aspirants, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to provide financial assistance to them during their preparation. Presenting Budget 2023 on Monday, March 20, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said there had been a decline in the number of students from Tamil Nadu clearing civil service examinations. The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) is expected to implement a scheme in coordination with Anna Staff Administrative College to help civil services aspirants access better coaching facilities and study material.

As a part of the scheme, 1,000 civil servants will be shortlisted through a screening test and will be provided with Rs 7,500 per month for 10 months. This is expected to provide financial assistance while they prepare for their preliminary cases. Among the shortlisted students, those who clear the preliminary exams will be provided with a lump sum amount of Rs 25,000.

For this scheme, a sum of Rs 10 crore has been allocated to the TNSDC in the Budget Estimates for 2023-24. Meanwhile, a total of Rs 6,967 crore has been allocated to the Higher Education Department as a part of this yearâ€™s budget. In contrast, the Higher Education Department received Rs 5,668 during the previous yearâ€™s budget.