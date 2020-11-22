Director Alphonse Puthren confronts man impersonating him to harass women, cautions fans

The impersonator had allegedly made phone calls to female actors and other women, claiming to be Alphonse.

There seems to be an impersonator of director Alphonse Puthren on the loose. The man has been apparently making several fake calls claiming to be Alphonse that the director had to put a post on Facebook clarifying it is not him. "I want to draw your attention with regard to a person whose number is â€˜9746066514â€™, â€˜9766876651â€™. He has been making fake calls in my name to many actresses in the film industry and even other women too," Alphonse writes.

The director of popular movies like Neram and Premam went on to call the impersonator himself. The man, without realising who the caller was, picked up and said he is Alphonse Puthren. When the filmmaker revealed who he was, the man apparently cut the call. "I have given a complaint to police against him for making fake calls claiming to be me. So please be careful if you get similar calls from the above numbers," Alphonse warns in his post.

He also cautions his followers to not let the person fool them and not to share any personal information with him.

Comments on the post have, however, taken on a funny note, with one person asking if the impersonator offered the director a role. Alphonse replied no and that the call was cut too soon.

Alphonseâ€™s first feature film is the bilingual Neram, which was released in Tamil and Malayalam, starring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya. Premam, his second feature, was a blockbuster, showing three stages in the life of a man, as a schoolboy, a college-goer and a working man â€“ played by Nivin Pauly. Alphonse also played a role in Premam. He recently announced his next feature film with Fahadh Faasil playing the lead. Itâ€™s called Paattu meaning song, and Alphonse will also be composing the music of the film. The film will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments.