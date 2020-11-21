Dhanush to Jayasurya, Malayalis are posting their #dupechallenge pics

Malayalis have found celebrity lookalikes among actors, cartoon characters and even a weasel, to post photos with.

Flix Social Media

Is that Jack Sparrow or a Kerala man pretending to be the infamous pirate? Tamil star Dhanush or a Malayali who looks just like him? Dupe challenge is the latest hashtag trend among Malayalis on social media. The challenge involves finding a celebrity photo and then putting it alongside your own photo to show the similarity between the two. Hence the term 'dupe'. Like most other social media challenges, it didn't take long for active users to catch up and find their celebrity look-alikes to post photos with. Here are some of the more viral dupe challenges.

Amarajith Ashokan posted pictures of himself alongside three celebrities â€” Jayasurya, Prithviraj and Arjun Lal (Thanmathra fame).

Biju Mathew found a picture of his friend Vannery Baiju doing the famous creepy peek of Fahadh Faasil from behind a door in the film Kumbalangi Nights.

Prajosh Ponnani merged a picture of his daughter Nanda with actor Nithya Menen. There are quite a few kidsâ€™ photos with Baby Shamili, too.

Among the women actors were pictures of Aishwarya Lekshmi, Parvathy and Shobana. Actor and activist Sheethal Shyam posted a picture of her in a sari alongside Shobana in a similar getup.

Muhammed Shihab's Mammootty, Vipin Viswanadhan's Rahman and Rejeesh Raj's Dhanush are some other viral posts.

A short filmmaker called Sabareesh Ravi perhaps did the most dupe challenges by posting a series of his celebrity look-alike photos, dressing up for each of the characters â€” Mohanlal from the film Guru, Mammootty from Big B, Manoj K Jayan from Anandabhadram, Johnny Deppyâ€™s Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Carribean among many others.

Even the animated characters of movies like Avatar were used. Sandhya Radhakrishnan put a collage of herself with Neytiri, the female lead of the film.

Little kids dressed like cartoon character Dora The Explorer and the iconic Parle G biscuit girl are on Facebook. A little boy held a bat like Sachin Tendulkar did as a two-year-old in a famous photo from the past. Another's done the 'Fahadh' jump from the popular poster of the movie Trance.

Someone even had a leaf over a dog's eye to post a lookalike with Buck, the weasel in Ice Age.