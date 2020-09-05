'Premam' director Alphonse Puthren announces 'Paattu' with Fahadh Faasil

Alphonse will try his hand at music direction too this time.

Flix Mollywood

Alphonse Puthren, who gave us Neram and Premam, has just announced his next - Paattu (Song), a feature film in Malayalam. The director, with a curious taste for one-word titles, wrote that actor Fahadh Faasil will be the male lead of his next film. It will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments.

Alphonse, who has also proved his skills as an actor before (as an irritable fiancÃ© to Madonna Sebastian's character in Premam), is trying his hand at music direction too this time. Rajesh Murugesan had scored the music in Alphonseâ€™s previous films, the songs of which were extremely popular.

The rest of the cast and crew, he will update later, he wrote.

Ever since he made the all too popular Premam, there has been an anxious wait for Alphonse's next film. It has been five years since Premam, which proved to be a turning point for Nivin Pauly, who played the lead in the film. Nivin played three stages in the life of a boy from Aluva in the romantic comedy, with three heroines.

Sai Pallavi made her debut in the film and would go on to become extremely popular in the Tamil and Telugu industries as well. Madonna and Anupama Parameswaran also made their acting debuts in the film. The music of the film would be just as popular and every actor, including the men who played Nivin's friends - found individual success in subsequent movies.

Alphonse's first film was the bilingual Neram, which too had Nivin in the lead. Nazriya played the female lead in both versions. Bobby Simha played the amusing and scary villain in both versions. It was a black comedy shot in Chennai, with the happenings of an anxious day in the lead character's life.

Before feature films, Alphonse has made short films, one of which has later been released again and praised. This was Eli, which again put Nivin and Bobby against each other.